Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Down 0.82%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 17-point-52 points, or point-82 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-128-point-10.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing eight-point-73 points, or one-point-20 percent, to close at 719-point-72.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-136-point-eight won.