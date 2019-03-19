Economy
KOSPI Closes Thursday Down 0.82%
Write: 2019-03-28 16:00:17 / Update: 2019-03-28 16:00:27
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 17-point-52 points, or point-82 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-128-point-10.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing eight-point-73 points, or one-point-20 percent, to close at 719-point-72.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-136-point-eight won.
