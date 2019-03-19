Presidential Spokesperson Denies Engaging in Real Estate Speculation

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom has denied allegations that he engaged in real estate speculation.Following the release of asset declarations for high-ranking officials on Thursday, Kim said the purchase of a building in a redevelopment area in Seoul's southern Dongjak district last year was for residential purposes after leaving his top office job.Kim purchased the building for two-point-six billion won under his wife's name with a bank loan totaling just over one billion won.The spokesperson said he had lived under jeonse or a lump-sum deposit rental contract for 30 years since getting married and wanted to own a house after leaving the official residence provided by the presidential office.Kim also mentioned that he sought to create income by leasing out the commercial parts of the redeveloped units after his public retirement.Local media scrutinized Kim's building purchase since the Moon Jae-in administration has enforced strict regulations on taking out bank loans for the purpose of real estate speculation.