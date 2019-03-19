Menu Content

KCS Launches Support Teams for Local Exporters

2019-03-28

The Korea Customs Service(KCS) said it has launched dozens of support teams for local exporters. 

On Thursday, the KCS said a total of 29 teams consisting of 170 officials in total will select local companies with the potential to compete overseas and provide them with need-based support. 

In particular, they will receive help with showcasing products at home and abroad, consulting, information regarding overseas markets and searching for potential buyers. 

A KCS official said the teams will provide custom-tailored assistance using all means available so the beneficiaries will be able to export their products.
