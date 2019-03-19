KCS Launches Support Teams for Local Exporters

Photo : KBS News

The Korea Customs Service(KCS) said it has launched dozens of support teams for local exporters.On Thursday, the KCS said a total of 29 teams consisting of 170 officials in total will select local companies with the potential to compete overseas and provide them with need-based support.In particular, they will receive help with showcasing products at home and abroad, consulting, information regarding overseas markets and searching for potential buyers.A KCS official said the teams will provide custom-tailored assistance using all means available so the beneficiaries will be able to export their products.