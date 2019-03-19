PM Lee Urges Cooperation on Fine Dust at Boao Forum

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon commented on fine dust pollution while speaking Thursday at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan Province, China.In a keynote speech, Lee called for international cooperation to address air pollution, proposing that Asian countries establish a cooperative system for smoother coordination on fine dust issues.The prime minister also praised the Chinese government's prioritization of air quality as a top environmental policy, and called on Beijing to ensure the fine dust problem does not seriously worsen.Lee also noted former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon’s efforts to tackle the fine dust issue.The prime minister explained that as head of a new South Korean government organization, the former UN chief is committed to improving air quality on the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia.