Assembly Approves 16 Bills Aimed at Improving Public's Livelihood

Photo : KBS News

The National Assembly held a plenary meeting Thursday and passed 16 bills related to the public's livelihood with overwhelming support from the ruling and opposition parties.One bill that was passed expands probation and residency restrictions for sex offenders convicted of crimes against minors.Another bill approved Thursday calls for the imposition of up to five million won in fines on employers who force jobseekers to disclose their family’s occupational and academic backgrounds or ask about an applicant’s appearance or hometown.The new law also bans requesting unjustified employment favors or offering or taking bribes related to employment.The parliament has also approved a revision to the Private School Act aimed at bringing legal punishment of private school faculty members on par with that of their public school counterparts.Another bill seeks to ease regulations on small-business owners and small and medium-sized companies.