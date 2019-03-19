Gov't to Launch Task Force on Population Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

A governmentwide task force will be launched to better respond to the challenges posed by a decreasing population.The Finance Ministry said Thursday the Population Policy Task Force will be launched next month. Headed by Vice Finance Minister Lee Ho-seung, the task force will be divided into nine working groups.Each will come up with proposals to address the impacts of population decline on employment, fiscal affairs, welfare, education, industry, finance, territory, national defense and regional development.The task force will operate through the end of June and will submit its policy proposals to a government economic policy meeting.The government has also vowed to ramp up efforts to address Korea's low birthrate and aging society.To that end, the government plans to provide support to young people, newlyweds and the elderly, offer incentives for hiring young jobseekers, increase state-run daycare centers, expand jobs for seniors and strengthen health insurance coverage, among other measures.