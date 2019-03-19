'No Call From Spain for Help Over N. Korean Embassy Break-in'

Photo : KBS News

South Korea says it has yet to receive any notice from Spain regarding a break-in at the North Korean Embassy in Madrid.An official of the Foreign Ministry in Seoul on Thursday relayed the government’s stance on last month’s raid on the North's diplomatic mission by a group of intruders that allegedly included a South Korean national.The official indicated Seoul could help to investigate the South Korean suspect if there is a request, citing the country’s obligations based on mutual judicial assistance and extradition treaties.The official denied any knowledge of the identity of the South Korean in question.A total of ten people are believed to have hit the North Korean embassy in Madrid on February 22nd, making off with computers, USB drives and mobile phones.A Spanish court revealed on Tuesday that South Korean, U.S. and Mexican citizens were involved in the attack.