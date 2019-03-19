Menu Content

'No Call From Spain for Help Over N. Korean Embassy Break-in'

Write: 2019-03-28 18:07:54Update: 2019-03-28 18:14:11

Photo : KBS News

South Korea says it has yet to receive any notice from Spain regarding a break-in at the North Korean Embassy in Madrid. 

An official of the Foreign Ministry in Seoul on Thursday relayed the government’s stance on last month’s raid on the North's diplomatic mission by a group of intruders that allegedly included a South Korean national. 

The official indicated Seoul could help to investigate the South Korean suspect if there is a request, citing the country’s obligations based on mutual judicial assistance and extradition treaties.  

The official denied any knowledge of the identity of the South Korean in question.
 
A total of ten people are believed to have hit the North Korean embassy in Madrid on February 22nd, making off with computers, USB drives and mobile phones. 

A Spanish court revealed on Tuesday that South Korean, U.S. and Mexican citizens were involved in the attack.
