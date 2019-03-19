Anti-Pyongyang Group Vows to Rock Foundation of Kim Jong-un Regime

Photo : KBS News

An anti-North Korea organization called "Free Joseon" has characterized itself as a global organization made up of North Korean defectors and residents.In a statement posted on its Web site Thursday, the group said it will "rock the foundation of North Korea's Kim Jong-un regime to its core together with revolutionary forces inside the North."The group called itself a domestic and overseas network determined to end the hereditary succession of the Kim dynasty.It said that it was preparing various projects to target the regime in Pyongyang but that operations are on pause due to an onslaught of media attention.It asked the media to refrain from investigating the real identities of group members, saying such efforts would detract from “much bigger work” they are trying to do.On Tuesday this week, the group claimed responsibility for a February raid on the North Korean Embassy in Spain and indicated it had communicated with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation shortly after.Free Joseon was formerly known as Cheollima Civil Defense.