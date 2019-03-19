S. Korean Airports to Provide Free Pet Waste Bags, Leash Rentals

Pet owners planning flights in and out of South Korea will be soon be able to benefit from free pet waste bags and leash rental services at airports.The Korea Airports Corporation announced on Thursday the services will be launched simultaneously at 14 airports across the nation from Friday.This comes as part of the so-called petiquette guidelines the airport operator came up with based on revised animal protection laws and advice from related organizations.Under the guidelines, the company will provide tips on how to use pet cages within airports and how to properly dispose of pet waste in addition to a list of ferocious dogs and other pets banned from entering airports.