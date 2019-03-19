GM Opens Asia-Pacific Headquarters in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

General Motors(GM) has opened its Asia-Pacific headquarters in South Korea.An opening ceremony was held Thursday for the regional office located next to the headquarters of GM Korea in the Bupyeong District in Incheon. The event was attended by GM Executive Vice President Barry Engle, GM Korea President Kaher Kazem and Incheon Mayor Park Nam-chun, among others.The regional headquarters will cover the whole Asia-Pacific region except for China, and be responsible for the company's regional production, sales, marketing and technology development.The opening comes as a follow-up to an agreement the U.S. automaker made with the South Korean government in May 2018 in an effort to show its commitment to the country amid speculation it was planning to withdraw from the local market.GM said it also newly hired 100 engineers to facilitate its global research and development programs and is making additional investment at its local production sites, including Buypeong and Changwon in South Gyeongsang Province.