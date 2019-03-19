Moon Encourages Active S. Korea-Japan Corporate Exchange

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has encouraged active corporate exchanges between South Korea and Japan amid long-drawn-out tensions over historical, military and territorial issues.According to Deputy Presidential Spokeswoman Ko Min-jung, Moon met with a group of foreign CEOs invited to the presidential office on Thursday.In his closing comments at the event, Moon turned toward Tomoyuki Moriyama, head of the Seoul Japan Club, which consists of Japanese firms doing business in South Korea, and said economic exchanges should be a separate matter from politics.The president was apparently responding to remarks Moriyama that Japanese businesspeople are concerned about the current state of relations between Seoul and Tokyo, and that maintaining bilateral friendly ties is important for the two countries and beyond.Moon pointed out that around ten million South Koreans and Japanese travel between the two countries every year, and expressed hope such people-to-people exchanges will expand to the private business sector.