NSC to Further Ease Inter-Korean Military Tensions

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean presidential office has convened the National Security Council to discuss the current situation on inter-Korean relations following the collapse of the second summit between North Korea and the United States.Participants at Thursday's NSC standing committee meeting presided over by chief Chung Eui-yong decided to push for measures to live up to the public's expectations of eased military tensions and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.In particular, they agreed to turn the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) into a peace zone through the implementation of the September 2018 inter-Korean military agreements.The NSC standing committee also decided to work continuously for the smooth implementation of the Panmunjeom Declaration and the Pyongyang Declaration made during the inter-Korean summits last year.