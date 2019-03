Photo : YONHAP News

Two-day early voting for the April third by-elections began on Friday.Polls are open between 6 a.m. and 6.p.m. on Friday and Saturday and eligible voters may cast their ballots at any polling station in the region where the by-elections are held.Two lawmakers from districts in South Gyeongsang Province and three local councilors will be selected in the elections.The constituencies up for grabs are the Changwon-Seongsan district and the Tongyeong-Goseong district.