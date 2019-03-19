First Two F-35A Stealth Jets to Arrive in S. Korea Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

The first two F-35A stealth fighter jets for South Korea will arrive in the country on Friday.The fighters are set to arrive at 2 p.m. at an air base in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province.South Korea had agreed to purchase 40 F-35A fighter jets from Lockheed Martin, which will deliver the versatile jets in stages by 2021.The two fighter jets arriving on Friday are part of six F-35As which were delivered late last year to the South Korean Air Force at the Luke U.S. Air Force Base in Arizona.The two jets will be deployed around April and May after proper acceptance procedures.The fifth-generation stealth fighter is armed with air-to-air missiles and precision-guided bombs.