S. Korea's Industrial Output Drops 1.9% in February

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's industrial output fell at the sharpest pace in nearly six years last month, held down by a slump in the auto, shipbuilding and semiconductor sectors.According to Statistics Korea on Friday, the country's industrial output declined one-point-nine percent in February from a month earlier, the largest drop since March of 2013, when it shrank two-point-one percent.Retail sales, an indicator of consumption levels, fell half a percent in February from a month earlier while facility investment plunged ten-point-four percent, the biggest fall since November of 2013.In addition, an economic indicator which reflects current economic conditions in the business cycle fell point-four percentage point in February, slipping for the eleventh consecutive month.The economic index that is used to predict short-term economic conditions in the business cycle also dropped by point-three percentage point, falling for the ninth straight month.