'S. Korea, US Likely to Hold Summit in Mid-April in Washington'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States are reportedly seeking to hold a summit in mid-April to discuss possible steps for North Korea's denuclearization after the collapsed summit between the U.S. and North Korea in Hanoi last month.Multiple diplomatic sources familiar with matters between the two allies said on Thursday there has been significant progress regarding the summit and that the two sides are in the final stages of discussions.The sources said President Moon Jae-in is likely to visit the U.S. in the middle of April for summit talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.A flurry of diplomacy is under way between Seoul and Washington to make a breakthrough in the deadlocked nuclear negotiations between North Korea and the U.S.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is set to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday in Washington, and Kim Hyun-chong, a deputy chief of South Korea's National Security Office, will visit the U.S. this weekend after his recent trip to Russia.