LA Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin Wins First Opening Day Start

Photo : KBS News

South Korean and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin won his first career Opening Day start on Thursday.Against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Ryu limited the Diamondbacks to one run on four hits and struck out eight batters in six innings with no walks. The Dodgers won the game 12-5.This was Ryu's first Opening Day start during his seven-year major league career.Ryu was the first South Korean to start on the first day of the season since Park Chan-ho for the Texas Rangers in 2002 and also became the first Korean to win on Opening Day since Park won for the Dodgers in 2001.