Pompeo Voices Hope for Third US-N. Korea Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that he hopes the leaders of the United States and North Korea will be able to meet again "before too long" following their summit in Vietnam last month.During an event hosted by the National Review Institute in Washington on Thursday, Pompeo hinted at the possibility of a third summit.Pompeo also said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has made promises to him and President Donald Trump on the North's denuclearization multiple times.The secretary added that Kim's promise will ultimately be judged by whether the U.S. can convince him denuclearization is the right strategic direction for his country.