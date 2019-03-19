Police Hand Over Singer Jung Joon-young to Prosecutors

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have handed over singer Jung Joon-young, who was arrested on charges of secretly filming and sharing sexual videos with friends in a KakaoTalk chatroom, to prosecutors.Investigators at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency forwarded Jung to the prosecution on Friday with a recommendation for indictment.As he stepped out of the police station in Jongno District, Jung kept mum when asked by reporters whether he had attempted to destroy evidence and if he had anything to say to the victims.Police found that Jung recorded a total of 13 videos of his sexual encounters with about ten women for some nine months starting from the end of 2015. Jung uploaded the videos in a mobile chat room with other celebrities, including former Big Bang member Seungri.In addition, police forwarded to the prosecution an employee of Burning Sun nightclub, identified only by his surname Kim, who also allegedly uploaded secretly-filmed sex videos in the same chatroom.