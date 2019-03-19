Leaders of S. Korea, US to Hold Summit Next Month Amid Nuclear Deadlock

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will embark on a two-day visit to Washington next month for summit talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.Senior presidential public relations secretary Yoon Do-han said on Friday Moon and First Lady Kim Jung-sook will visit Washington from April tenth to the eleventh and that Trump and Moon will hold talks on the second day.Yoon said the two leaders are expected to have in-depth discussions on ways to strengthen the Seoul-Washington alliance and coordinate their stance on setting up a regime of peace on the Korean Peninsula through the complete denuclearization of North Korea.The upcoming summit will be the two leaders' first meeting since they met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires last November and comes amid stalled nuclear talks following last month's U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi.The White House also confirmed the Moon-Trump summit on Thursday, stressing that the Seoul-Washington alliance remains the "linchpin" for peace and safety on the peninsula and surrounding region.