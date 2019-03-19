Presidential Spokesperson Offers to Resign Over Alleged Real Estate Speculation

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom offered to resign from his post following allegations that he had engaged in real estate speculation in a lucrative urban redevelopment zone in Seoul.In a text message sent to reporters on Friday, Kim expressed his intent to resign, saying he thought about the members of the press corps right after making the decision.Claiming that his wife had made the decision to purchase the disputed building without consulting him, Kim said he was still at fault.The spokesperson came under fire on Thursday after it was revealed that he purchased a building in Seoul's southern Dongjak district last year for two-point-six billion won with a bank loan totaling just over one billion won.Although he denied the purchase was a speculative investment and that is was meant for residential purposes, Kim was still criticized as the Moon Jae-in administration has enforced strict regulations on taking out bank loans for the purpose of real estate speculation.