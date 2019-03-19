S. Korea to Begin Excavating War Remains on its Own from Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Military authorities will launch their own basic excavation work next week as part of preparations for an inter-Korean project to unearth Korean War remains in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ).The Defense Ministry said Friday that it will pick up mine removal efforts carried out last year and conduct basic work on the southern side of the military demarcation line, starting from Monday. The work will include marking places where remains are likely to be buried with flags.The ministry said the work is to prepare for the joint excavation project which is a key part of a military deal that the two Koreas signed on September 19th of last year in order to reduce tensions in the border area, prevent accidental clashes and build trust.Under the deal, the two Koreas were set to carry out excavation efforts from next Monday to October 31st in Arrowhead Ridge, located in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, a notorious battle site of the Korean War.The South decided to go ahead with the basic excavation work on its own after the North failed to respond to the South’s messages regarding the joint project.A military official said although the excavation planned for next Monday is preparatory, it could be regarded as the start of the joint excavation project.