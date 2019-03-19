[Exclusive] KBS Obtains Detailed List of N. Korea's Nuclear Facilities

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: KBS has obtained the South Korean government's detailed list of nuclear facilities that are known to be in operation in North Korea. Out of 104 facilities, Seoul has designated 40 to be core sites that will have to be shut down in order to achieve the North's complete denuclearization.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Following the breakdown of his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi last month, U.S. President Donald Trump said the North has additional nuclear facilities, other than its Yongbyon complex, that are unknown to the world.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump (Feb. 28)]"And we brought many, many points up that I think they were surprised that we knew."While Trump didn't specify where the clandestine facilities were, the South Korean government's list of Pyongyang's nuclear sites shows that there are 104 facilities in operation.Seoul has also designated 40 of those locations, including 15 research and command centers, eight uranium mines and two uranium enrichment plants, as key sites that need to be disabled as part of Pyongyang's denuclearization process.Aside from the regime's well-known enrichment plant in Yongbyon, Seoul and Washington have their eyes set on a second plant, although its exact location remains unconfirmed.[Sound bite: Hong Min, Research Fellow, Korea Institute for National Unification]"There is a high possibility that the South Korean government specifically designated the two facilities after concluding that there have been more uranium enrichment-related activities at those locations."Since Washington demanded the dismantlement of the second facility during the summit in Hanoi, it's likely that Seoul and Washington had consulted with each other about the site in preparation for the summit.With Washington and Pyongyang clearly divided on the extent of the North's next move for denuclearization, South Korea and the U.S. will need to find a way to persuade the North to give up more than just the Yongbyon facility in return for sanctions relief.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.