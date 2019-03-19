LKP to Announce Decision on Confirmation Hearing Reports on Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) will announce its decision on adopting the confirmation hearing reports of seven Cabinet minister nominees on Monday.LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won on Friday denied media reports the main opposition had decided to reject consent for all seven nominees and said that her party is looking into calling for the withdrawal of two of the nominees, while adopting reports for five others.The LKP strongly opposes the nominations of small and medium-sized enterprises minister nominee Park Young-sun and unification minister nominee Kim Yeon-chul for what it says are ethical lapses and pro-North Korea views.Na said the LKP plans to file a complaint with the prosecution against Park, accusing her of making false statements during her confirmation hearing earlier this week.The floor leader also accused Park of redirecting focus during the hearing towards LKP leader Hwang Kyo-ahn, instead of trying to explain herself in regards to allegations of real estate speculation and tax evasion.On Wednesday, Park claimed she had warned Hwang, the former justice minister, about videos of former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui allegedly receiving sexual favors ahead of his appointment in 2013.Hwang has flatly denied the claims, saying he doesn't recall the conversation.