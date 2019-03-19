NIS: N. Korea Has Almost Completed Reconstruction of Key Missile Site

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's state intelligence agency told parliament that North Korea has almost completed the reconstruction of its key rocket test-launch site on its northwestern coast.Following the National Assembly Intelligence Committee session on Friday, Rep. Kim Min-ki of the ruling Democratic Party revealed the latest information from the National Intelligence Service(NIS).Citing the NIS, the lawmaker said that the North partially dismantled the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in July of last year and the rebuilding process began in February of this year shortly before the U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi.While noting that most of the reconstruction has been completed at the missile test site, Kim added the operation of the five megawatt nuclear reactor at the North's Yongbyon facility remains suspended since the end of last year.