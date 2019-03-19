Special Team to Reopen Sex-for-Favor Allegations Involving Fmr. Vice Justice Minister

Photo : KBS News

A special team of prosecutors has reopened an investigation into allegations of bribery, sexual assault and external influence over the case surrounding former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui.According to the Supreme Prosecutors' Office on Friday, Prosecutor General Moon Moo-il ordered a speedy and thorough probe into the case following a recommendation from the Justice Ministry's committee that is reviewing controversial past cases.The 13-member special team will be led by the head of the Cheongju District Prosecutors' Office and set up shop at the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office.An official from the prosecution said the special team, under the command of the prosecutor general, was assigned to the case to guarantee fairness and autonomy.The former vice justice minister is suspected of receiving bribes and sexual services from a local developer and raping women at a sex party. Kim was cleared of the charges twice in 2013 and 2014.The committee also recommended a probe into alleged pressure from higher-ups, including the Park Geun-hye administration's presidential office, to tone down the earlier investigations.