Economy KOSPI Closes Friday Up 0.59%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose 12-point-57 points, or point-59 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-140-point-67.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining nine-point-59 points, or one-point-33 percent, to close at 729-point-31.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened one-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-135-point-one won.