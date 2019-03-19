NBC: Kim Jong-un Sought to Flatter Trump Ahead of Hanoi Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly sent a flattering letter to U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of their second summit in Hanoi to cut a deal between the two leaders.NBC reported the story on Thursday based on interviews with one current and two former U.S. officials, who are familiar with the matter.According to the officials, the letter sent to the White House appeared to be intended to exclude U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo and U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun from negotiations during the Hanoi summit last month.The current U.S. official told NBC that while seeking to appeal to the U.S. president’s ego, Kim wanted the discussions "strictly at the Trump and Kim Jong-un level."One of the former U.S. officials said, "It was about flattery that only the president could deliver peace.”They suspected the North sought to draw a favorable deal for the regime through the letter with its emphasis on Trump’s personal role and his deal making skills.