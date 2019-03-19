FM Kang Meets French Counterpart in New York

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha met with her French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in New York and discussed bilateral cooperation and Korean Peninsula affairs.Kang and Le Drian held talks Thursday local time on the sidelines of the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference.They agreed that it's important to swiftly resume North Korea-U.S. dialogue to achieve substantial progress in the North Korea nuclear issue.Minister Kang asked for a proactive role from Paris in resolving the nuclear issue as France is a permanent member of the UN Security Council as well as a major member of the European Union.Minister Le Drian promised his government's support and cooperation in the Korean Peninsula peace process.Kang also expressed regret over EU's safeguard measures against imported steel and conveyed Seoul's desire for expanded steel imports to the European bloc.