N. Korean Staff at Liaison Office Returns to Near Normal Level

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of North Korean officials at the inter-Korean liaison office in the border city of Gaesong has nearly returned to previous levels after they were abruptly pulled from the office last week.Deputy spokeswoman Lee Eugene of South Korea's Unification Ministry said in a regular briefing Friday that eight to nine North Korean officials have been working at the liaison office since Thursday, up from four or five officials that showed up last Monday.However, the two Koreas will not hold a weekly meeting of the liaison office's heads from the two sides, the fifth consecutive week such a meeting has not occurred.The deputy spokeswoman said the North informed South Korea in advance that its chief Jon Jong-su could not attend the meeting on Friday but did not explain why. Lee stressed, however, that the two sides continue to stay in frequent contact.She added that Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung, who heads the South Korean side, came to work on Friday and is carrying out his normal responsibilities as scheduled.