US Warns of Unilateral Action Against Entities Violating N. Korea Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

Voice of America(VOA) reports that the U.S. has issued a warning after a South Korean firm was recently caught importing illicit North Korean coal.VOA on Friday quoted an official from the State Department as saying that the U.S. will not hesitate to take unilateral action against entities that conduct prohibited activities or facilitate evasion of sanctions.The official stressed the pressure campaign will continue until North Korea denuclearizes and that all UN member states are required to implement UN Security Council sanctions resolutions.On March seventh, customs agents in Busan arrested one businessman and booked two others without detention on charges of illegally importing over 13-thousand tons of North Korean coal last year and in 2017.