Minister Hints at Aid Provisions for Pohang Earthquake Damage

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Friday that if a supplementary budget is drawn up, the government will review aid provisions to Pohang city, which was hit hard by a 2017 earthquake.Speaking during a session of the National Assembly's finance committee, the minister said that if an extra budget is appropriated, it could include relief funds for the quake-hit region.But he said that related agencies first need to review how to support the city with what kind of resources.A state-led team of investigators recently concluded that the powerful earthquake was triggered by a nearby geothermal power plant.