Pro-N. Korean Newspaper in Japan Calls for Lifting of US Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

A pro-North Korean newspaper in Japan has called on the U.S. to lift its sanctions on the regime as sign of its sincerity towards denuclearization talks.The Choson Sinbo said on Friday that the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula is a byproduct of hostile U.S. policies toward the North that can only be resolved once such policies are renounced.The paper stressed the U.S. must throw out its attachment to sanctions and antagonistic view of the North in order for the two countries to make a huge leap forward.