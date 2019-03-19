Military Headquarters of Korean Provisional Gov't in China Restored

Photo : YONHAP News

A building in China that was used as the headquarters for the military of the Korean provisional government during Japan’s colonial rule has been restored to its original condition.The four-story building located in China's southwestern city of Chongqing opened its doors on Friday after a yearlong renovation.Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon attended a ceremony on Friday to celebrate the restoration of the Korean Liberation Army’s headquarters along with descendants of South Korean independence fighters and local Chinese officials.Lee said the project was completed as part of the Moon Jae-in administration’s ongoing efforts to honor independence fighters and preserve their legacy and related historical relics.