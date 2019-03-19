100 Supporters Needed to Show Petition on Cheong Wa Dae Web Site

Photo : YONHAP News

Petitions posted on the presidential office’s Web site will only be shown to the public after securing at least 100 signatures in advance starting Sunday.Cheong Wa Dae on Friday announced the change as part of efforts to screen out redundant and problematic petitions, including those with unwarranted criticism, profanity or false arguments.The top office expressed hope it will help the online petition platform more efficiently represent the voices of the public.Under the measure, when an petition is posted, the presidential office will assign an online address to its creator.The petitioner will then post the link of the address on social media so anyone who supports the petition can click the link and sign it.When the petition collects at least 100 signatures, the top office will enable the public to see it.