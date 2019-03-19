Moon Invites Civic Groups to Presidential Office

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in has invited representatives of local civic groups to the presidential office on Monday.The top office revealed on Friday the invited guests will include not only major progressive civic groups such as the Citizens’ Coalition for Economic Justice and the People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy, but also conservative organizations.It said the groups represent a wide spectrum of society, reflecting the president's will to hear all voices in the field, adding the event will also help with the implementation of policies that reflect various groups and promote social unity.Around 100 people are expected to attend the meeting.