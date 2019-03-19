White House Highlights S. Korea-US Alliance Ahead of Moon-Trump Summit

Photo : KBS News

The White House has called the South Korea-U.S. alliance a linchpin as it gears up to host a bilateral summit between the two countries next month.The U.S. presidential office announced on Thursday that President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a summit on April eleventh to discuss the latest developments regarding North Korea as well as bilateral matters.Stressing their alliance is “the linchpin of peace and security on the Korean Peninsula,” the White House said Moon’s visit to Washington will strengthen the alliance and friendship between the two countries.It will be their first summit since the breakdown of the second summit between North Korea and the U.S. last month. The two leaders last met in November on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Buenos Aires.