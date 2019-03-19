FM Kang: S. Korea, US United on End Goal in N. Korea Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has reaffirmed that South Korea and the United States are completely in accord regarding the end goal in North Korea policies.Kang spoke to correspondents at the South Korean embassy in Washington after holding talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday.Kang said what's most important at the present stage following the North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi is for the two sides to resume negotiations.She said that Pompeo also stressed the need to continue diplomatic efforts to achieve substantive progress in North Korea's denuclearization although there was no concrete agreement reached in Hanoi.Minister Kang also brushed off concerns of any rupture in the Seoul-Washington alliance. She said an extensive and candid exchange of opinions was taking place between the allies on all North Korea-related matters.On Thursday local time, Kang also met with UN Secretary General António Guterres in New York and discussed Korean Peninsula affairs and global issues.She also attended the 2019 UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference held at the UN headquarters.