Justice Ministry Probing Officers Who May Have Sought Information on Ex-Vice Minister's Behalf

Photo : KBS News

The Justice Ministry is inspecting its own judicial officers who had requested information on whether former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui, who is implicated in a sex scandal, was subject to a travel ban before he actually attempted to travel.Kim was caught at the airport last week while trying to catch a late night flight and was barred from leaving the country.Speaking to KBS on Friday, a ministry official said the inspection has just launched and an investigation is under way but it's difficult to predict when the findings will be out.Two judicial officers serving at the Korea Immigration Service, which is under the Justice Ministry, were found to have accessed an internal computer system to find out whether the former vice minister was subject to an overseas travel ban.These searches were conducted on March 19th and the 22nd, before Kim actually attempted to leave the country on the night of the 22nd.The two officers could be punished if their action was unrelated to their duties. If they were asked by the former vice minister to find out if there was a travel ban in place and assisted in his attempted flight from the country, criminal charges could be applied.The officers are known to be claiming they do not remember whether they made the inquiries.