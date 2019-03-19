International 'US Understands Seoul's Need to Implement Inter-Korean Agreements'

A senior government official in Seoul has said the U.S. sufficiently understands South Korea's need and resolve to continuously implement inter-Korean agreements.



The official was speaking to reporters at the Korean Cultural Center in Washington on Friday.



When asked about whether Seoul and Washington were discussing sanctions exemptions for inter-Korean projects such as the Gaeseong Industrial Complex and tourism to North Korea's Mount Geumgang resort, the official said the two issues are not officially on the agenda for talks but they were discussed during a foreign ministerial meeting held in Washington on Friday.



The official added the Gaeseong complex and Geumgang tourism matters were also addressed during the South Korea-U.S. working group meeting on North Korea issues held on March sixth.



On whether they will also be on the agenda for the Seoul-Washington presidential summit on April eleventh, the official said the summit agenda is not something that can be preemptively discussed.