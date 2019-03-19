Ex-Tax Official Grilled over Alleged Collusion with Nightclub

Photo : KBS News

The police are looking into allegations that the owner of a Seoul nightclub who has been arrested on tax evasion tried to evade the probe through his ties with a former senior tax official.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Saturday that it questioned a tax accountant surnamed Ryu on Tuesday who was the former chief of a district tax office.Ryu was grilled on whether he influenced a tax audit into the nightclub, Arena whose real owner is known by the surname Kang.Testimony the police have secured from a third party is known to suggest Ryu bribed tax officials to avoid a tax probe into the nightclub.But Kang and Ryu deny the charges.The police on Tuesday arrested Kang and another individual serving as the nightclub's nominal head on tax evasion charges.Investigators are looking into the amount of dodged taxes and alleged collusion with tax officials.