Document on Trump's Proposition in Hanoi Unveiled

Photo : KBS News

The contents of a so-called "big deal" U.S. President Donald Trump proposed to the North Korean leader during their Hanoi summit have been partially unveiled.According to Reuters on Saturday, on the day the talks in Hanoi collapsed last month, Trump handed Kim Jong-un a piece of paper that included a blunt call for the transfer of Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and bomb fuel to the United States.According to a source familiar with the discussions, Trump gave Kim both Korean and English-language versions of the U.S. position at Hanoi’s Metropole hotel on February 28th.The English version of the document, seen by Reuters, called for “fully dismantling North Korea’s nuclear infrastructure, chemical and biological warfare program and related dual-use capabilities; and ballistic missiles, launchers, and associated facilities.”The document also had four other key points. It called on North Korea to provide a comprehensive declaration of its nuclear program and full access to U.S. and international inspectors; to halt all related activities and construction of any new facilities; to eliminate all nuclear infrastructure; and to transition all nuclear program scientists and technicians to commercial activities.The document’s existence was first mentioned by White House national security adviser John Bolton in television interviews he gave after the two-day summit.Reuters said the document may help explain why the summit abruptly collapsed. Neither side has presented a complete account of how it broke down.