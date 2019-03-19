Seoul to Turn Lights Off for 2019 Earth Hour

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will commemorate Earth Hour on Saturday evening.The World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) Korea said it will host the hour-long event at COEX at 8:30 on Saturday night.More than 18-thousand landmarks in 188 countries will participating in this year's Earth Hour, turning off their lights from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in their own time zones.In Seoul, venues participating in Earth Hour include the 63 Building, N Seoul Tower, the National Assembly and Seoul City Hall.Earth Hour began in Sydney, Australia in 2007 with the purpose of highlighting the need to fight climate change and save endangered species.