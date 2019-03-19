Seoul's Voluntary License Return Program Gaining Momentum

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government's push to have elderly drivers voluntarily hand in their driver's license is gaining popularity.The program was launched amid the growing number of traffic accidents involving older drivers.Seoul city officials say that nearly 27-hundred people have applied to voluntarily turn in their driver's license in just one week as of March 21.Anyone 70 or older living in Seoul can return their licenses at any of the 31 police stations or four license test sites in the capital city. In return, they receive a transportation card charged with 100-thousand won.The southern port city of Busan carried out a similar program for drivers aged over 65 last year and more than five thousand people took part.As a result, the number of traffic accident casualties among senior citizens in Busan dropped 42 percent last year compared to the year before.