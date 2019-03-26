S. Korean Defense Chief Departs for US for Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States will hold talks in Washington on Monday to discuss the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and pending issues.South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo on Sunday departed for the United States for talks with acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan.At the talks, the two defense chiefs will assess the security condition on the peninsula after last month's failed second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi.Jeong and Shanahan will also discuss plans at the level of defense authorities to support ongoing diplomacy with North Korea and evaluate the recent combined Dong Maeng exercise that replaced a larger-scale Key Resolve command post exercise.In addition, the two sides will discuss plans for the allies' combined exercises later this year and the envisioned transfer of wartime operational control.