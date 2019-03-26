S. Korean Presidential Official Hints at Sending Special Envoy to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior South Korean presidential official has hinted at a possibility of sending a special envoy to North Korea to facilitate dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.Arriving at Dulles International Airport on Saturday for a trip to Washington, Kim Hyun-chong, deputy chief of the presidential National Security Office, said it would be a good idea for South Korea to meet with North Korea after consulting with its ally.Kim made the remarks to reporters when asked about the possibility of Seoul sending a special envoy to Pyongyang.The official positively viewed top-down diplomacy through summit meetings for the North’s denuclearization, stressing that Washington, Pyongyang as well as Seoul need to maintain dialogue through top-down diplomacy.Regarding the so-called "big deal" U.S. President Donald Trump proposed to North Korean leader Kim Jog-un during their Hanoi summit, the presidential official said that Seoul has already been notified of the matter by the United States.Reuters reported on Saturday that Trump handed Kim a document that called for “fully dismantling North Korea’s nuclear infrastructure, chemical and biological warfare program and related dual-use capabilities; and ballistic missiles, launchers, and associated facilities.”