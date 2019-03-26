Pres. Moon Withdraws Nomination for Science Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Sunday withdrew his nomination for his new science minister and accepted the withdrawal from the nominee for land minister.Science minister nominee Cho Dong-ho came under fire in his parliamentary confirmation hearing for his participation in a 2017 international conference known to be organized by OMICS International, which is known as a fraudulent academic group.The presidential office said on Sunday that it was pointed out in the process of his confirmation hearing that the nominee may not meet the eyes of the people, which resulted in the president withdrawing his nomination for Cho.Senior presidential public relations secretary Yoon Do-han said that Cho did not reveal his participation in the non-performing overseas conference and it also was not revealed in background checks by the education ministry and other related organizations, which is why he was not screened out in the verification process.It marks the first time the president is withdrawing his nomination of a Cabinet minister since he took office in May 2017.Meanwhile, land minister nominee Choi Jeong-ho on Sunday expressed his intent to step down over alleged real estate speculation; the president accepted Choi’s withdrawal.Choi owned two apartments in the capital region but transferred one of them to his daughter just before his nomination, fueling accusations that the move was an attempt to avoid criticism.