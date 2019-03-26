Semiconductor Industry Operating Ratio Falls to 43-Month Low in February

Photo : KBS News

The operating ratio of South Korea's semiconductor industry fell to a 43-month low in February amid a sharp drop in chip exports.According to tentative data by Statistics Korea on Sunday, the operating ratio of the industry stood at 97-point-one last month, down four percent from a month earlier.This is the lowest reading since July 2015 when it marked 91.The index, which uses 2015 as a reference point of 100, has slipped for four straight months, after reaching a high of 114-point-one in October of last year.Last month's tally also marks the first time the index fell below the 100 mark after 98-point-two was reported for August 2015.