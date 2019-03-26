Rival Parties Give Mixed Reaction to Moon's Withdrawal of Nomination

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties on Sunday gave a mixed response to President Moon Jae-in's decision to withdraw his nomination for his new science minister and to accept the resignation by the land minister nominee.The ruling Democratic Party said in a news briefing at the National Assembly that it respects the president's decision, saying that it marks the first time Moon withdrew his nomination for a Cabinet minister and it must have been a painful decision.However, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party criticized Moon's decision as attempts to contain the controversy over his nominees by dropping the designates who have no close connections with the Moon government.The LKP then called on the presidential office to withdraw his nomination for all of the seven minister nominees and offer a sincere apology.The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party also urged the top office to withdraw their nomination for the ministers of unification and SME as well.The minor Justice Party assessed the top office's decision as the result of listening to the people in spite of the political burden, saying that it would have been better if the nominees went through thorough screening in the first place but the president was brave enough to withdraw his nomination after realizing it was wrong.