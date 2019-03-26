N. Korea Calls Spain Embassy Raid 'Grave Terrorist Attack'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea on Sunday released its first official statement about the break-in at its embassy in Spain last month, calling it a "grave terrorist attack."A spokesperson of North Korea's Foreign Ministry told the Korean Central News Agency that "an illegal intrusion into and occupation of a diplomatic mission and an act of extortion are a grave breach of state sovereignty and a flagrant violation of international law."The spokesperson also called for an investigation, saying that North Korea is closely watching rumors that the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation and an anti-North Korea group were behind the raid.It marks the North's first official response after a group of people broke into the North Korean Embassy in Madrid and made off with computers and documents on February 22nd.Free Joseon, a mysterious anti-North Korea group, recently claimed responsibility for the break-in and said it shared some of the information obtained from the embassy with the FBI.